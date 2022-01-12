ZTE surpasses 400 mn unit milestone in CPE shipments

New Delhi, Jan 12 (IANS) Telecommunications and information technology company ZTE Corporation on Wednesday announced it has shipped more than 400 million customer premises equipment (CPE) devices by November 2021.



The company said it achieved explosive growth in the CPE business in 2021, with yearly shipments exceeding 60 million units.



"Moving forward, ZTE will continue to focus on technological innovations and experience upgrades, with an eye to providing high-quality smart home solutions and products, and promoting the digital transformation and upgrades of homes,"Fang Hui, Vice President of ZTE, said in a statement.



ZTE said it is committed to the innovation and commercialisation of home network technologies.



Its innovative Mesh+Wi-Fi 6 solution delivers real gigabit speeds throughout the home to enable a full-coverage and seamless-roaming network experience for users.



Also, its Mesh+AI solution can solve the pain points of home network management by implementing visual management of home Wi-Fi and performing intelligent diagnosis and optimization.



