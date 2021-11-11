Zoya Akhtar to direct live-action musical adaptation of 'The Archies'

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Netflix and Archies Comics have partnered for the live-action musical film 'The Archies' which will be directed by Zoya Aktar. The Indian adaptation of the famed comic series will be produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India.



Talking about the collaboration, Zoya said, "I am super excited to have the chance to bring 'The Archies' to life. It was a large part of my childhood and teenage years. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous. I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic and yet resonates with the young adults today."



"It's a huge source of pride that the Archie Comics characters and stories resonate with fans globally, and especially in India, for more than 50 years," said Archie Comics CEO and publisher Jon Goldwater.



Pratiksha Rao, Director, Films and Licensing, Netflix India, added, "The characters, adventures and friendships in Archies have found fans across the world for generations. With Archie Comics, Graphic India and Tiger Baby, we have an extraordinary opportunity to recreate the world of Archie Comics, this time as a live-action musical. Zoya has an incredible and unique ability to make stories and the characters in them relatable, making them feel like they are an extension of our own self."



The film will stream on Netflix.



