Zimbabwean ruling party endorses Mnangagwa as presidential candidate for 2023 elections

Harare, Nov 1 (IANS) Zimbabwe's ruling Zimbabwe African National Union - Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) party has endorsed President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the party's presidential candidate for the 2023 elections.



Mnangagwa's candidacy was endorsed by all party wings after considering the work he had undertaken to develop the country since winning the 2018 harmonized elections.



The endorsement was made at the party's annual conference which ended Saturday in the town of Bindura, nearly 60 km north of Harare, Xinhua news agency reported.



According to the state-run Sunday Mail newspaper, the party's acting Spokesperson, Mike Bimha said the decision to endorse Mnangagwa was unanimous.



"I want to advise you that all organs and wings of the party have endorsed President Mnangagwa (as the 2023 presidential candidate). This was the main resolution," Bimha told the newspaper after the meeting.



Bimha said the conference resolved to re-energize the party in preparation for the 2023 elections.



The party also undertook to discipline members who engaged in violence and other vices such as corruption and abuse of office.



