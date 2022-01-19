Zimbabwe, Zambia set to increase power generation as Kariba Dam rehabilitation ends

Harare, Jan 19 (IANS) Rehabilitation of the Kariba Dam wall, to boost power generation by the Zambian and Zimbabwean power utilities, is expected to be completed by the end of this month, the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) has said in a statement.



During the fourth quarter of 2021, ZRA requested the Zambia's power utility Zesco Limited and the Zimbabwe Power Company to reduce power generation levels to six hours on a few selected dates, in a bid to facilitate coffer dam construction works under the plunge pool reshaping sub-project of the Kariba Dam Rehabilitation Project, Xinhua news agencies reported.



Regarding the load shedding of the Zimbabwe power company due to the rehabilitation, the statement said after the work is finished "the utilities were expected to implement measures that would mitigate the resulting reduction in power generation levels at Kariba."



The specific works under the pool reshaping sub-project have since advanced and are due to be completed by January 25, ZRA said.



Looking forward, ZRA said the remaining rehabilitation works would not result in the two utilities reducing generation levels at their respective Kariba power stations.



"The KDRP is scheduled to be completed by 2024 and is aimed at assuring the long-term safety and reliability of Kariba Dam," ZRA said.



The refurbishment project, which commenced in 2017, comprises the reshaping of the plunge pool and the refurbishment of the spillway gates.



The $294 million rehabilitation project is funded by the European Union, the World Bank, African Development Bank, the government of Sweden and ZRA on behalf of the governments of Zambia and Zimbabwe, through a combination of grants and loans.



