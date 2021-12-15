Zimbabwe launches e-passport to enhance security

Harare, Dec 15 (IANS) Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has launched the country's e-passport aimed at enhancing security by preventing identity theft and forgery.



The move is in line with the government's vision of a modernised economy through the application of advanced information and communication technology systems, Mnangagwa said at the launching ceremony on Tuesday, which coincided with the commissioning of a new passport enrollment centre in Harare.



Key features of the new e-passport include, among others, an electronic cover with a chip and a security thread fully embedded in the inner booklet pages, Xinhua news agency reported.



"These enhanced security features will go a long way in fighting cross-border organised crime and illegal migration, thereby fostering the integrity of our immigration system," Mnangagwa said.



He added that an online application system will be introduced to allow people to apply and pay for travelling documents remotely, with a physical appearance at the registry only for biometrics.



The normal processing of a new e-passport will cost $100 while the urgent processing of an emergency passport will cost $200.



All valid current passports will remain in use until they stop being acceptable internationally by December 31, 2023.



