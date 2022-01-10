Zeeshan Khan: I enjoy embracing my madness like Ranveer Singh

Mumbai, Jan 10 (IANS) 'Kumkum Bhagya' actor Zeeshan Khan reveals about connecting with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh when it comes to the personality he pursues.



He says: "Ranveer is always in the limelight for his bold fashion choices and red carpet looks, He has fun with his fashion image and gets noticed all at the same time in the situation or the screen. I connect with him to be real and funny who actually I'm in real life, nothing to fake for camera. Like he does not shy away from his out there behaviour, totally comfortable in his skin. I also enjoy embracing my madness like Ranveer."



Zeeshan, who was also seen as a contestant in 'Bigg Boss OTT', shares how Ranveer Singh's 'Band Baaja Baaraat', inspired him to look for a career in showbiz.



"I remember watching Ranveer in 'Band Baaja Baaraat'. And reading his interviews made me think about a career in showbiz. His larger than life personality has really inspired me a lot. I'm all influenced by his excellent acting skills and ability to make most movies a hit, there is a lot to learn from him. However, I actually relate to him in many ways like how under the rugged looks and oodles of fun he brings to the screen, lie some very strong principles on the way we can live a fun filled life."



