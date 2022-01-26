Zee bags satellite, digital rights of Arjun Vijay-starrer 'Yaanai'

Chennai, Jan 26 (IANS) The satellite and digital rights of director Hari's eagerly-awaited Tamil action entertainer 'Yaanai', featuring Arun Vijay and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead roles, have been bought by the Zee group.



Drumstick Productions, the firm producing the film, took to Twitter to make the announcement on Wednesday, saying: "On this 73rd Republic day, We're so thrilled to join hands with Zee group @ZEE5Tamil."



The production house also put out a poster with the tweet that made it clear that both the satellite and digital rights of the film have been bought by the OTT platform Zee 5 and the television channels, Zee Tamil and Zee Thirai.



'Yaanai' features actress Priya Bhavani Shankar as its female lead, and is primarily targeted at ‘B' and ‘C' centre audiences.



In an earlier interview, Arun Vijay had disclosed that the protagonist of the film seeks to protect his family just like how elephants protect their families and surroundings, and therefore, the film has been named 'Yaanai', which in Tamil means elephant.



The film has raised expectations as this is the first rural script that Arun Vijay is doing after a gap of almost 12 years.



