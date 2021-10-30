Zambian President to attend climate change summit

Lusaka, Oct 30 (IANS) Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on Saturday will leave for the United Kingdom (UK) to attend the world leaders' summit of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), a senior government official said on Friday.



Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations, Stanley Kakubo said Hichilema will be attending the summit at the invitation of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Xinhua news agency reported.



He told reporters during a press briefing that the Zambian President was expected to hold side meetings during the summit such as meeting members of the UK House of Commons and UK policymakers, potential investors and Eurobond holders.



The meetings, he said, were part of the strategic engagement of the Zambian leader aimed at making progress towards the government's vision of economic transformation.



The meetings are also critical for Zambia's economic recovery and sustainable economic development, he added.



