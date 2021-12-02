Zambia urges elimination of inequalities to end AIDS

Lusaka, Dec 2 (IANS) Zambia called for eliminating inequalities to curb the spread of HIV infections while marking this year's World AIDS Day with the theme of "End Inequalities, End AIDS, End Pandemic."



Noting the southern African nation recorded 51,000 new HIV infections in 2020, Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo expressed concern on Wednesday over the current AIDS situation in her country.



Masebo said it is necessary to re-examine some of the policies concerning the fight against HIV in order to ensure their effectiveness and stop HIV-related stigma and discrimination, Xinhua news agency reported.



Stressing that uprooting inequalities in the fight against HIV requires concerted efforts from all stakeholders, she said, "The Ministry of Health is calling on community leaders and all citizens to rally together to confront the inequalities that drive AIDS and to reach people who are currently not receiving essential HIV services."



Tharcisse Barihuta, Zambia country director of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS, said the theme of the World AIDS Day calls for global solidarity and shared responsibility in fighting HIV and AIDS.



