Zambia records 117 road traffic accidents during New Year holiday

Lusaka, Jan 5 (IANS) A total of 117 road traffic accidents were recorded in Zambia during the New Year holiday which was from Saturday to Monday, the police has said.



Rae Hamoonga, the Police Spokesperson said on Tuesday that 10 of the accidents were fatal in which 10 people died while 21 were serious road accidents which left 32 people with serious injuries.



In a release, the police spokesperson said 23 were slight accidents which left 27 people with slight injuries while 63 vehicles were damaged in road traffic accidents, Xinhua news agency reported.



The police spokesperson said the road traffic accidents recorded during the New Year this year were a reduction compared to the same period last year in which 225 accidents were recorded.



He attributed the reduction to increased road traffic patrols conducted by the police, adding that the police service has come up with proactive measures of reducing road traffic accidents by sensitizing road users through radio and television programmes.



Such activities have contributed to compliance levels by the road users especially the motorist, pedestrians and pedal cyclists, he added.



