Zambia denies reports of running out of Covid-19 vaccines

Lusaka, Nov 6 (IANS) The Zambian government has refuted reports that the country has run out of Covid-19 vaccines.



"Firstly, reports of facilities running out of vaccines are unfortunate as we have enough stock," Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo said in a release.



The country currently has over 32,000 doses of vaccines in stock, adding that an additional consignment of vaccines will be arriving in the country over the next few days, she added.



The Zambian Minister said that all provincial health centers have been advised to ensure that they implement efficient and effective stock management and reorder vaccines from the central level to avoid artificial shortages, Xinhua news agency reported.



Zambia has five vaccines currently being administered, including China's Sinopharm, since the launch of the vaccination program on April 14, 2021.



So far, about 941,396 doses of vaccines have been administered.



Zambia's confirmed cumulative cases currently stand at 209,852 while total deaths stand at 3,662.



