Zain Imam prays for success of 'Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawaan' at Ajmer Sharif shrine
Thu, 30 Dec 2021 1640848142000
Mumbai, Dec 30 (IANS) TV actor Zain Imam talks about his recent visit to Ajmer Sharif Dargah while shooting a sequence in Rajasthan for the upcoming romantic thriller 'Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawaan'. Zain will be seen as a businessman and tech-genius.
This series features Zain Imam, Reem Shaikh and Akshit Sukhija in pivotal roles.
Zain says: "There cannot be a better start to the new year than visiting the Ajmer Sharif Dargah. I always wanted to come to visit the holy shrine and I am so happy that I finally did."
The 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9' star further shares about his experience of visiting the holy shrine of Ajmer Sharif to seek blessings.
"It was a surreal experience as we bowed and prayed for the show and the well-being of friends and family in the coming year. I am very excited and having a great time shooting in Rajasthan. The promos of the show are looking very promising, and I hope the viewers like it too," he adds.
'Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawaan' will air soon on Colors.
--IANS
ila/kr
