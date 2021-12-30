Zain Imam prays for success of 'Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawaan' at Ajmer Sharif shrine

Mumbai, Dec 30 (IANS) TV actor Zain Imam talks about his recent visit to Ajmer Sharif Dargah while shooting a sequence in Rajasthan for the upcoming romantic thriller 'Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawaan'. Zain will be seen as a businessman and tech-genius.



This series features Zain Imam, Reem Shaikh and Akshit Sukhija in pivotal roles.



Zain says: "There cannot be a better start to the new year than visiting the Ajmer Sharif Dargah. I always wanted to come to visit the holy shrine and I am so happy that I finally did."



The 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9' star further shares about his experience of visiting the holy shrine of Ajmer Sharif to seek blessings.



"It was a surreal experience as we bowed and prayed for the show and the well-being of friends and family in the coming year. I am very excited and having a great time shooting in Rajasthan. The promos of the show are looking very promising, and I hope the viewers like it too," he adds.



'Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawaan' will air soon on Colors.



--IANS

ila/kr