You've to work the hardest in television, says Sulagna Panigrahi

Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS) TV and film actress Sulagna Panigrahi as Radhamani in historical drama 'Vidrohi' is grabbing eyeballs.



Radhamani is Buxi Jagabandhu's wife. Sulagna's look from the show is also getting much attention. The actress says she loves her look in the show and prefers to do her makeup on her own.



"Whenever I play a new character, I always want to look different. Makeup-wise it takes time. We have kept her eyes a little dramatic because it's based in the 19th century and Radhamani being the Senapati's (commander) wife would dress up like any other women during those times. And yes, I love getting ready for Radhamani.



"I do my own makeup so I enjoy the process. It does get me in the mood or gets me in the mindset of Radhamani once I get the hair makeup and costume. It doesn't take me more than an hour to get ready," says the actor, who enjoys wearing her sarees, which are mostly chanderi or organza.



So, what's the best compliment she has got for her role and look?



"I've got a lot of compliments but unfortunately I'm bad with compliments. Yes, I do love compliments but they make me embarrassed and I don't know how to react to them. And, I'm mostly like 'accha sach mai accha tha kya?'(Was it really good?). That's the kind of reaction I usually give. So, yes I am happy that everyone's liking Radhamani's bindi, sarees, and the way she is. I am thankful for all the kind words," she adds.



Panigrahi made her television debut with the show 'Amber Dhara', later she also played a negative role in the serial 'Bidaai'. Sulagna made her Bollywood debut with 'Murder 2'.



Shooting for this kind of a show takes longer and involves a lot of hard work, shares Sulagna. With this show, the actor made a comeback to TV after a decade.



"I've worked in all the mediums, theatre, films, web, ads, but TV is where you've to work the hardest. The hours are never ending, the days are never ending. In fact, I got a day off only after 50 days. That's what scares me about television but unfortunately the kind of year that we all had across the world in 2020, we were all forced to sit at home. During that time, I thought about it and once this is over, I need to do something which just keeps me so busy, that I don't have time to go home, no time to do anything else other than work. So, I do not regret taking up an amazing show like 'Vidrohi' at all," she says.



Sulagna shares that she enjoys working everyday so much.



"Every day I wake up and I'm like I'm so lucky and thankful that I'm going to work. There are so many people around the world who don't have that pleasure and during the lockdown all of us went through the horrible pain of being locked up in our own houses. Especially for actors, it was difficult during lockdown. Because we work in a setup which requires a lot of people so we didn't have any work from home option. I shot an ad from home. But that's all we could do so I hope such times never come back and we all remain safe," she concludes.



--IANS

ila/kr