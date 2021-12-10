YouTuber arrested out of vendetta: TN BJP chief

Chennai, Dec 10 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP state president K. Annamalai on Friday alleged that YouTuber Maridhas's arrest was the result of a political vendetta by the DMK government.



The YouTuber was arrested on Thursday night for posing questions on social media as to whether Tamil Nadu has turned into Kashmir. BJP state president said that the DMK government was suppressing the freedom of expression and said that the state leader of the BJP, Kalyam Raman, and other nationalists were arrested by the DMK government to satisfy their egos.



Annamalai in a tweet on Friday said that the Tamil Nadu BJP was doing everything possible to get the nationalists released. He tweeted, "@BJP4TamilNadu would fight tooth&nail to get all of them out of their judicial confinement. Our party would take care of them and their families in all respect."



Kalyam Raman and 10 other BJP cadres were arrested in October and according to the police, he was arrested for offensive tweets that allegedly promoted enmity and hatred.



--IANS

aal/dpb



