Youth shot dead in Gurugram

Gurugram, Dec 20 (IANS) A 30-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in sector-38 here on Monday morning.



According to police, the man received a single gunshot injury on his forehead which claimed his life on the spot.



Police said the victim used to live on rent in Islampur village of Gurugram but did not disclose his name.



A team of Sadar Police Station has started investigating the incident by registering a case of murder.



Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim had a love marriage and that could be a reason behind the killing.



Meanwhile, the investigation team is probing the matter from all the angles, including marriage, and are scrutinising the CCTV footage to trace the accused.



"The police has informed the deceased's family about the incident. The team will also collect information from family members that if the victim had any enmity with anyone," Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police said.



