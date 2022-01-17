Youth killed, body dumped in police station in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 17 (IANS) In a gruesome incident, a 19-year-old youth was killed by a criminal who then carried his body and dumped it in front of the Kottayam East Police station, early Monday morning.



Soon, the police took him into custody. According to reports, the criminal Josemon, a ganja and liqour addict, was recently behind bars under Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act (KAPA).



Late on Sunday night, Josemon had come in an auto-rickshaw and forcefully taken Shan Babu from his residence.



After midnight, Babu's mother lodged a complaint about his son missing with the Kottayam East Police station.



Josemon had recently got out of jail and according to his bail conditions, he was supposed to present himself before the local police once a week.



Local legislator and also a former Home Minister- Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan said it's unfortunate that no serious steps are being taken to end the goon menace.



"The police are not doing its job in the way it should be doing it. Had they done their job cleanly, Josemon would not have got bail," said Radhakrishnan.



--IANS

sg/shb/