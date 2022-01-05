Youth held for posing as Hindu, abducting minor girl

Kasganj (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 5 (IANS) The Kasganj Police in Uttar Pradesh has arrested a youth for allegedly trapping a Hindu minor girl by posing as a Hindu boy and later forcing her to convert to Islam.



According to the reports, a 15-year-old girl studying in Class 10 was kidnapped by a Muslim man in Amanpur locality of Kasganj, after which the girl's family members lodged a complaint against him at the police station.



The Muslim man posed as Hindu named Raju to trick the girl and abducted her while she was on her way to the school.



Later, a video appeared on social media that showed a girl in a black burqa confessing her love for 'Raju'.



The minor girl in the video said that she was in a relationship with 'Raju' for the past 7 years and that they trusted each other. "He (Raju as in the video) loves me more than my parents love me. We want to get married. I have no problem getting married to him", she said.



Kasganj Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohan Pramod Botre, swung into action after receiving the complaint and the Muslim and the minor girl were recovered within 24 hours.



The SP said that a case has been registered based on the complaint of the minor girl's father and the Muslim man has been arrested. "He has been sent to jail", he added.



