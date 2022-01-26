Youth Congress condemns police action on job aspirants, students

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) The Youth Congress on Wednesday condemned the BJP for police action on railway job aspirants in Bihar and on university students in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.



Expressing concern over these incidents, Youth Congress President Srinivas B.V. said that the "three weapons of the BJP government are atrocities, excesses and crime".



"Today, where there is a BJP government, there is atrocities against the youth. The double engine government of Bihar is betraying the aspirations and hopes of the students. Police brutality on students protesting against malpractices in examination results exposes the authoritarian character of the government," he said.



He said the Constitution has given every citizen the right to protest, "but it is also a crime to demand their rights in the jungle raj of UP. In the 'crime' of seeking employment, the police are beating up the students by entering hostels and lodges".



"On the eve of Republic Day, the police of dictator Ajay Bisht (UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath) has given a message to the youth of Uttar Pradesh that the right to protest has now been taken away in this republic, which is very condemnable."



Srinivas said the Congress is with youth power, and justice will be done. He also said that the "dictatorial" BJP government will not be able to win in the republic in front of this power of youth.



--IANS

miz/vd