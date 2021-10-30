Your favourite recipes get a makeover this Diwali
Sat, 30 Oct 2021 1635582424000
By IANSlife
New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANSlife) Street food and lots of mithai are festive staples across the country. One can't escape the sweetness of traditional mithai or the chatpatta taste of fried savouries. JP Singh, Executive Chef, The Leela Bhartiya City, Bengaluru shares some recipes with a twist, go ahead tickle your tastebuds:
Avocado and Aloo Chaat
Ingredients
Hash avocado- 80g
Boiled potato-100g
Onion chopped-20g
Tomato Chopped-10g
‘0' size sev- 15g
Pomegranate seeds- For garnish
Sweet chutney-5ml
Mint chutney-3ml
Sweet curd-10ml
Chat masala-3g
Chopped coriander-2gm
Pickled Onion-For garnish
Serves: One
Method:
Cut avocado into thin slices
Cut the Boiled potato into dices and then fry until golden brown
Take a mixing bowl, add fried potato, mint chutney, sweet chutney, sweet curd, chopped onion, tomato, chopped coriander, salt and mix well.
Arrange the avocado slices into a circle and make sure there is enough space in the centre to put the potato mixture
Put the potato chat at the centre and garnish with pomegranate seeds, sev and fresh coriander sprig
Rose blossom Ladoo
Ingredients:
Gram flour - 1 kilo
Hazelnut - 250 grams
Sugar - 800 gms
Ghee (clarified butter) - 500 grams
Rose Paste - 150 grams
Rose Petals - 180 gms
Honey - 80 gms
Makes: 40 numbers of 30 gms each
Method:
In a thick bottomed Kadhai cook melt the ghee and add Gram flour slowly to it
Cook the Gram flour till brown color and then leave it aside to cool down
Hazelnut to be toasted and then crushed to smaller pieces
Make a caramel of the sugar given in the recipe and add the crushed hazelnut to the melted sugar
Mix the Gram flour mixture and hazelnut mixture
Divide the mixture into 30 gms ladoo and coat it with dried petals of Rose
For a help of coating, the rose petals use some honey in hand to roll
Sugarfree Anjeer Sultane
Ingredients:
Dried figs stemmed and coarsely chopped - 400 gms
Dates - 200 gms
Walnuts finely chopped - 150 gms
Cashew nut - 150 gms
Almond - 150 gms
Shelled pistachios finely chopped - 100 gms
Ghee - 70 gms
Cardamom powder - 10 gms
Method:
Take dry figs and soak them in water for 12 hours. Grind them to a fine paste
Coarsely chop all the dry fruits and dates. Store aside
In thick bottom pan cook the fog paste and chopped dates
Continue mixing on slow flame
Add chopped nuts and cardamom powder mix well with spatula
Spread on a work surface to cook down for at least 2 hours
Use a cutter to shape as desired.
Roll the sides with poppy seeds and garnish with gold leaf
--IANS
tb/
New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANSlife) Street food and lots of mithai are festive staples across the country. One can't escape the sweetness of traditional mithai or the chatpatta taste of fried savouries. JP Singh, Executive Chef, The Leela Bhartiya City, Bengaluru shares some recipes with a twist, go ahead tickle your tastebuds:
Avocado and Aloo Chaat
Ingredients
Hash avocado- 80g
Boiled potato-100g
Onion chopped-20g
Tomato Chopped-10g
‘0' size sev- 15g
Pomegranate seeds- For garnish
Sweet chutney-5ml
Mint chutney-3ml
Sweet curd-10ml
Chat masala-3g
Chopped coriander-2gm
Pickled Onion-For garnish
Serves: One
Method:
Cut avocado into thin slices
Cut the Boiled potato into dices and then fry until golden brown
Take a mixing bowl, add fried potato, mint chutney, sweet chutney, sweet curd, chopped onion, tomato, chopped coriander, salt and mix well.
Arrange the avocado slices into a circle and make sure there is enough space in the centre to put the potato mixture
Put the potato chat at the centre and garnish with pomegranate seeds, sev and fresh coriander sprig
Rose blossom Ladoo
Ingredients:
Gram flour - 1 kilo
Hazelnut - 250 grams
Sugar - 800 gms
Ghee (clarified butter) - 500 grams
Rose Paste - 150 grams
Rose Petals - 180 gms
Honey - 80 gms
Makes: 40 numbers of 30 gms each
Method:
In a thick bottomed Kadhai cook melt the ghee and add Gram flour slowly to it
Cook the Gram flour till brown color and then leave it aside to cool down
Hazelnut to be toasted and then crushed to smaller pieces
Make a caramel of the sugar given in the recipe and add the crushed hazelnut to the melted sugar
Mix the Gram flour mixture and hazelnut mixture
Divide the mixture into 30 gms ladoo and coat it with dried petals of Rose
For a help of coating, the rose petals use some honey in hand to roll
Sugarfree Anjeer Sultane
Ingredients:
Dried figs stemmed and coarsely chopped - 400 gms
Dates - 200 gms
Walnuts finely chopped - 150 gms
Cashew nut - 150 gms
Almond - 150 gms
Shelled pistachios finely chopped - 100 gms
Ghee - 70 gms
Cardamom powder - 10 gms
Method:
Take dry figs and soak them in water for 12 hours. Grind them to a fine paste
Coarsely chop all the dry fruits and dates. Store aside
In thick bottom pan cook the fog paste and chopped dates
Continue mixing on slow flame
Add chopped nuts and cardamom powder mix well with spatula
Spread on a work surface to cook down for at least 2 hours
Use a cutter to shape as desired.
Roll the sides with poppy seeds and garnish with gold leaf
--IANS
tb/