Your daily dose of sweetness

By Nimerta Chawla Sharan

New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANSlife) Instagram is filled with food and fashion inspiration, but nothing quite pops out on your feed like dessert. Whether you're an aspiring baker, a pastry pro or you have a sweet tooth, the virtual baking world has something for everyone.





Over the past few years, there's been a massive outburst of digi-bakers. While some still follow the traditional route of baking and sharing recipes, others have upped their game by diversifying into interesting avenues. Here's a list of some brilliant bakers and pastry chefs to follow for all things sweet.



Vinesh Johny/@vineshjohny



Bengaluru-based Johny is the Co-Founder and Executive Pastry Chef of Lavonne Academy of Baking Science and Pastry Arts, India - the country's first specialised baking academy set up in 2012. He also runs a pâtisserie under the same name that serves all kinds of baked goodies, delish desserts and savoury items. A quick glimpse at his social media account and you're transported into a world where dessert looks like art.



Shivesh Bhatia/@shivesh17



With a following of more than 600K on Instagram, Bhatia is undoubtedly one of the most popular food bloggers in the country. A self-taught baker and author of two cookbooks, the 25-year-old's Insta feed is filled with the most delicious cakes, brownies, Indian sweets and so much more. If you're looking for recipes that are easy to follow, check out Bhatia's YouTube channel - 'Bake with Shivesh'.



Prateek Bakthiani/@chefbakthiani



Mumbai-based Bakhtiani is the founder of Ether Atelier Chocolate, a creative hub for chocolate enthusiasts. This is where all the magic happens - chefs can study different facets of chocolate and there's a gallery for people to view the process. The atelier produces two collections every year dominant of their signature tablets, roasted almonds and cakes. An alumnus of the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu, Paris, Bakhtiani's social media account gives you an insight into his world of chocolate making.



Parth Bajaj/@parthbajaj



Bajaj is a self-taught home baker, food photographer and stylist based out of Nagpur. The 24-year-old chef who has an Insta following of more than 205k is popular for his easy-to-execute recipes and virtual workshops. A look at his account, and you know he can literally bake anything and make it look gorgeous.



Rahul Mandal/@bakewithrahul



Kolkata-born Mandal was the winner of UK's popular baking show, 'Great British Bake Off' in 2018. A research scientist by profession, he started baking and cooking as a hobby after he moved to England as a student. His perfectly curated Instagram account is an absolute must-follow for those who love cakes. His posts are fun and give a detailed account of the baking process. His followers on Instagram? 350K.



Sahil Garg/@pastrychefsahil



Garg is a pastry chef residing in Jodhpur and a Le Cordon Bleu Paris alumnus. He is a mathematics graduate who began baking as a weekend hobby. The trained chef is also a food stylist and photographer, with a social media presence full of custom desserts and recipes. His opulent French confections are just as delicious as his traditional Indian laddoos.



