Your black Friday edit

By N. Lothungbeni Humstoe

New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANSlife) Shopaholics celebrate, it's Black Friday! The most anticipated and lucrative sale days of the year are here, and many brands are giving their loyal customers deals at never-before-seen prices.





Amazon



Amazon India announced more than 70,000 Indian exporters part of its global selling program are geared to showcase millions of 'Made in India' products to global customers during the annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday (BFCM) sale. Indian exporters are launching over 52,000 new products on Amazon's global websites for the upcoming holiday season. The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale starts on November 25 and ends on November 29. Amazon customers globally will be able to discover and enjoy a range of products across categories, including home and kitchen, STEM toys, apparel, health and personal care, office products, jewelry, beauty and furniture by exporters across India. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are significant events marking the beginning of the holiday season in the US and customers at this time are looking at items for use at home and for gifting to friends and family.



Myprotein



The 'Greatest Of All Time' (G.O.A.T) sale falling on November 26, has inspired Myprotein to make everything about it great this month, including new product launches in new flavours and a push on its partnership with Keventers for a unique coffee flavour. Offering never-seen-before discounts on fitness and nutrition products, the sale will have discount percentages starting from 30 per cent and going up to 60 per cent on select products. The brand will launch new products, including the highest-quality British-manufactured impact whey protein, a soy protein isolate, and impact whey isolate, one of the purest whey protein powders available, with 90 per cent protein content.



The Body Shop India



The Body Shop India is offering 50 per cent off on selected products. Offer valid only till November 28.



VAHDAM India:



VAHDAM India offers a sitewide sale of upto 60 per cent off and a free gift on every order above Rs 1500. The sale will be up till December 1, 2021. Some of the best-sellers of VAHDAM India on discounts:



* Turmeric Ashwagandha Tea Bag Box



* Matcha Green Tea Starter Kit



* Verve Bottle



* Turmeric Classic Latte Mix



* 15 Day Turmeric Wellness Kit



Kiko Milano



Buy 3, Get 3 Free, the leading Italian cosmetics brand, unveils its most tempting offer of the season, applicable on the entire range across categories available at KIKO Milano exclusive stores pan India. Pamper yourself and don't miss a chance to avail this exhilarating offer valid from November 22-28, 2021.



Anastasia Beverly Hills India



Flat 50 per cent off applicable on selective products like the Clear Brow Gel, Modern Renaissance Palette, Eye-Liner, Loose Powder Vanilla, Foundation 300C, 340C, 365C, Dewy Setting Spray. Offer valid from November 24-30, 2021.



Paksha by Tarinika



Paksha by Tarinika is up with their Black Friday sale. With 15 per cent off on all products without any code required is the best offer one can look out for.



Smytten



Smytten, is back with their The Original Black Friday Sale for the season. This time it's even more exciting with an unbelievable offering of letting users try many new-age brands absolutely free at the comfort of their homes. It features the widest curation across categories, including beauty, makeup, fragrances, health and wellness, male grooming, food and beverages, and more. There are never seen before offers from many popular D2C brands like mCaffeine, Plum, Just Herbs, Bodywise, The Man Company, Bombay Shaving Company and more.



iRobot



Puresight Systems brings Black Friday sale on iRobot products starting from November 26 to 28. Offers are valid across all its key models in the series of Roomba and Braava to address the versatile needs of the Indian consumer market.



The top-end vacuum models of iRobot -- the Roomba i7 and i7+ are available at the discounted price of Rs 44,900 and Rs 59,900, respectively, letting consumers save Rs 15,000 each from the regular selling price. Customers can also seize the advanced and most recently launched Roomba i3 and i3+ at a discounted price of Rs 29,900 and Rs 44,900 respectively. In addition, other vacuum devices such as Roomba 698 and Roomba S9+ will be available with discounts from Rs 4,000 to 20,000, respectively. IRobot's automatic mopping robot Braava Jet M6 is also on sale with a heavily discounted value of Rs 12000 at Rs 44,900 from the regular selling price.



