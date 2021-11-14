You need as much experience as possible, especially touring Australia: James Anderson

Gold Coast, Nov 14 (IANS) Veteran England pacer James Anderson believes that a lot of experience is needed when one is touring Australia. He added that with Australia being a dominant force in their home conditions in the last two decades, information needs to be given to those players who are touring Australia for the first time.



England, who are allowed to practice while being in quarantine, start their 2021/22 Ashes trip with the first Test in Brisbane. They are aiming to claim the urn in Australia, something which ha'n't happened since 2010/11.



"You need as much experience as possible, especially touring Australia. Playing in Australia is hard; touring Australia just that little bit harder as well because Australia in their conditions have been pretty dominant over the last 20 years. So' it's important we have that experience, it's important for the guys who haven't been, that they've got that knowledge around they can lean on them -- we can try to tell them what to expect, and then in games." Anderson was quoted as saying by The Sydney Morning Herald on Sunday.



Anderson, who picked 24 wickets in England's 2010/11 Ashes win in Australia, remarked that the team had a look at previous victories of India and South Africa in these conditions.



"We've definitely looked at those two victories for India, South Africa as well (in 2016). We looked at that series, to see what they did well and how they got 20 wickets a game and how they won the series. It's important to look at those things, see if we can implement stuff in our set-up. We definitely in England get obsessed with the fact that we need pace in Australia, whereas if you look at the attacks around the world, they're not dissimilar in pace to us."



Anderson pointed out that being persistent with line and length along with field placements will be crucial for England. "Apart from Mitchell Johnson, I can't remember many over-90-miles (145 kilometres) an hour bowlers in any of the teams that have won there. Every team's got players who bowl mid to late 80s, and that's what Australia do. Yes, they're quick enough, obviously, Mitchell Starc is the quickest, but you look at (Pat) Cummins and (Josh) Hazlewood, what is their strength?"'



"I wouldn't say pace, it's being absolutely relentless with their areas, banging the top of off stump with the odd bouncer, and they make it very hard for teams. Then you look at the teams that have had success there, us in 2010-11, India, South Africa, how they went about it was being absolutely relentless with their areas. And being clever with the field positions as well."



The 39-year-old felt that England need to be flexible with their mindset to pick 20 wickets and get runs with the bat as well.



"We can't just go 'right, this has worked for everyone else, so we do that'. We've got to do it our way as well, so we've got to find ways to get 20 wickets. We need to get runs on the board as well. We have and will continue to look at, over the next month, things that will hopefully stand us in good stea" for the series."



