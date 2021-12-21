'You lose Peshawar, You lose Pakistan': Imran Khan gets a warning

New Delhi, Dec 21 (IANS) Senior Pakistan TV anchor Kamran Khan has said that the biggest proof of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) governments unpopularity is that they have lost the local government polls in Peshawar.



"If you lose Peshawar, you lose Pakistan," he said, Friday Times reported.



Khan released a video message on his Twitter account and added that these results were out nine months ago. He said that he had predicted this result in March, but his advice to PM Imran Khan fell on deaf ears, the report said.



Addressing the Prime Minister, Kamran Khan said, "I have always supported you and thought of your benefit while encouraging your government. But today I am representing the views of Pakistani citizens [who are disappointed in you]."



He added that Imran Khan should do whatever it takes to resolve the issue of inflation in the country. Criticising the Pakistan Punjab government, he said that the failure of the Buzadar administration was evident.



Kamran Khan said that the Prime Minister should know that every supporter of the ruling party is surprised by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar's performance. He said the Prime Minister must fire the Punjab Chief Minister and introduce a new and energetic team in the province.



He claimed that almost all bureaucrats around the Prime Minister are unhappy with his principal secretary Azam Khan, adding that Imran Khan should replace him, the report said.



--IANS

