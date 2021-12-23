Yohani gets land next to 1996 World Cup winners

By Susitha Fernando

Colombo, Dec 23 (IANS) The Sri Lanka government has awarded a plot of land adjoining the lands leased to 1996 Cricket World Cup winning team members to 'Manike Mage Hithe' famed Yohane de Silva.





Co-cabinet spokesman Minister Dulles Alahapperuma told media that the cabinet decided to award a plot of land to Yohani on a proposal made by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in his capacity as the Minister of Cultural Affairs.



"This is in gratitude to the contribution made by Yohani bringing glory to this little island," Minister Alahapperuma, who is also one of the co-cabinet spokesmen said.



Yohani, who has brought so much fame with nearly 200 million viewers around the country, would be given 9.6 perches land in the capital Colombo, Alahapperuma said.



The 28-year-old singer's cover of 'Manike Mage Hithe' became an instant hit especially in India and became one of the most viral tracks of 2021. With superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit and Parineeti Chopra talking about her song, 'Manike Mage Hithe' started trending throughout India and later Asia.



Recently Korean Ambassador to Sri Lanka Santhush Woonjin Jeong met Yohani, who is also the Brand Ambassador of Korea's leading home appliances and mobile communication equipment brand Samsung.



"Music can unite people and countries across the world. Your song is an example for music being a universal language," Ambassador Jeong said to Yohani while assuring to promote Yohani's music in Korea.



