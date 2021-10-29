Yogi's biggest achievement is eradicating mafia: Amit Shah

Lucknow, Oct 29 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Friday that the biggest achievement of the Yogi Adityanath government was the eradication of the mafia from Uttar Pradesh.



Addressing party workers at the launch of the BJP's membership campaign, Shah said that the state had shown remarkable improvement in all parameters.



"But we need another five years to make it the number one state. Besides, the result of 2022 will also lay the foundation for the return of Modi in 2024," he said.



The Union minister said the BJP had given a new and district identity to the state. "This is the land of Lord Ram, Mahadev, Krishna, Kabir, Buddha, Suheldev and Madan Mohan Malviya and it is now on the path of development. The development is not for one family or one caste but for all -- particularly, the poorest of the poor," he said.



Taking a dig at Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Shah said, "Those who sat at home for five years have now got new clothes stitched and are claiming to return to power. I want to ask Akhilesh Babu, how many days did he spend abroad in these years. Where was he when UP faced Covid and then the floods? These are the people who have run their government for their family and their caste. Yogi Adityanath's government was for all."



Launching the membership campaign, Amit Shah said that the target for membership was four crore and the campaign "Mera Parivar-BJP Parivar" would continue from October 29 to December 31.



He said that party workers should fan out and reach every home.



"Our manifesto will be made as per the aspirations of the people and the workers. We have fulfilled 90 per cent of the promises made in our manifesto for 2017. SP and BSP had destroyed this state but Yogi Adityanath has done a great job in putting things back on rails," he stated.



--IANS

amita/dpb

