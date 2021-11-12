Yogi to rehabilitate 63 Hindu Bengali families

Lucknow, Nov 12 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government has cleared a proposal to rehabilitate 63 Hindu Bengali families who were displaced from East Pakistan in the 1970s



The families will be settled in Bhaisaya village in Kanpur (Rural) over 121.41 hectares of land.



According to a state government spokesman, each family will be given 2 acres of land for agricultural purposes and 200 square metres of land for housing on a lease rent of Re 1 for a period of 30 years, renewable up to 90 years.



They will also be provided a grant of Rs 1.20 lakh for construction of house.



According to reports, these families were earlier settled in Hastinapur in Meerut and were working in the Madan Yarn Mill which closed down in 1984.



Since then, the families have been seeking rehabilitation.



In 1970, the Centre rehabilitated 332 displaced Hindu families in Odisha and in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district.



