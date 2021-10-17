Yogi slams oppn for working in parivar's interests

Lucknow, Oct 17 (IANS) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday lashed out at the opposition for neglecting overall development of the society and working in their own interests.



He said that his government worked to realise the goal of 'welfare for all.'



The chief minister, while addressing the backward class convention organised by the state unit of the BJP in Lucknow, said that, "Before 2014, the slogan of those who ruled was 'Sabka Saath, lekin unke parivar ka vikas'. They did not care about the development of society and the nation. We worked to fulfil the resolve of 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas aur sabka vishwas'. Even if a single person remains deprived in society, it cannot prosper. The basis of the prosperity of the society is formed only when all sections develop."



The Chief Minister listed the achievements of the state and the central governments regarding the welfare of the backward classes and the positions they have been given in the party organisation.



"BJP believes in the nationalist ideology. Its basic mantra is 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhin: Sarve Bhavantu Niramayah', which is wishing everyone happiness, wishing for everyone's health. It is a matter of happiness that the schemes of the government are becoming the basis of self-reliance of the society," he asserted.



Launching a scathing attack on the previous governments for causing hindrance in the development of the state, Yogi Adityanath said that Uttar Pradesh used to 'burn' in the communal fires. This was the reason the state was lagging so behind. The situation worsened, unemployment increased, the state was burning with riots and clashes all around.



"Earlier, during festivals, when it is time for business, curfews were imposed due to riots/clashes happening under the government's nose. The previous governments used to give shelter to the rioters. The people were harassed, false cases were filed. The festival was pushed into darkness. Not a single riot happened in the last 4-and-a-half years," he said.



Giving a stern warning to the rioters, the Chief Minister said, "If you disturb the peace and tranquillity of the state, your next seven generations will compensate for it. Now there can be no riots in the state, festivals are being celebrated with joy."



He further said, "Today, the state is witnessing development in every way. Our government has constructed 2.61 crore toilets and also community toilets are being built in villages. Houses are being constructed for 42 lakh people under the PM Awas yojana."



Explaining how the government helped the underprivileged, Yogi said that after coming to power in 2017, the Mati Kala Board was formed.



"Earlier our idols used to come from China, the people of our Prajapati society used to sit back without any work. Now, we are not getting idols from China, rather making them on our own. Lamps are also being made on Deepawali," he said.



--IANS

amita/skp/