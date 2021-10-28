Yogi releases Rs 160 Cr for UP farmers

Lucknow, Oct 28 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has released an amount of Rs 160 crore for 44 districts of the state, benefitting about five lakh farmers.



The government has dispensed the relief package after assessing crop losses due to floods and inclement weather.



The chief minister has also instructed the officials to give appropriate and immediate compensation to the farmers at any cost.



According to the government spokesman, the process of damage assessment has been intensified in the flood-affected districts. A loss assessment of Rs 180 crore has been done so far, out of which Rs 160 crore assistance has been released to more than one lakh farmers through State Disaster Response Fund.



It may be recalled that farmers' crops had been badly damaged due to torrential rains and heavy floods in September and early October. The districts of Purvanchal were the most affected by the floods.



Yogi Adityanath himself visited the flood affected areas and took stock of the situation. The chief minister had also instructed ministers and MLAs to visit the flood-affected areas to help the farmers.



