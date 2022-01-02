Yogi orders mock drill amid Covid surge in UP

Lucknow, Jan 2 (IANS) Amid an alarming increase of new Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a state-wide mock drill on Monday and Tuesday to review preparedness to tackle the resurgence.



In the past 24 hours, 383 fresh Covid cases were reported in 38 districts of the state, while the number of active cases was 1,211.



"Experts say that the infection rate is now higher but the virus is weaker. People should wear masks and follow social distancing, sanitisation and vaccination," the Chief Minister said.



Yogi has also asked concerned officers to make preparations for vaccination drive for adolescents between the age group of 15 and 18 years from Monday and also for the precautionary dose for Corona Warriors, health workers, frontline workers and those above 60 years of age having co-morbidities from January 10.



"Though Covid cases were rising in the state the situation was in control but even a little negligence could prove costly."



Amit Mohan Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary, Medical Health, said in a statement: "In all 1,93,549 Covid samples were tested and 383 new cases were reported."



Thirty-one patients recovered in the past 24 hours, which has increased the overall tally to 16,87,859.



The 24-hour positivity rate in the state is 0.01 per cent and overall positivity rate is 1.84 per cent, while the recovery rate is 98.6 per cent, said Prasad.



Abhishek Shukla, Secretary General, Association of International Doctors, said: "Collectively, in the past three days (December 30 to January 1) 827 new cases have been reported. The rising trend with 118 new Covid cases on December 29, followed by 193 on December 30 and 251 on December 31 continued with 383 new cases on January 1. This demands strict adherence to Covid protocol by all."



Ghaziabad reported maximum 85 new cases, Gautam Buddha Nagar 61, Lucknow 58, Meerut 48 and Prayagraj and Varanasi 16 each.



Of the total 1,211 active cases, the maximum 244 are in Gautam Buddha Nagar, 206 in Lucknow, 198 in Ghaziabad, 106 in Meerut, 38 each in Mathura and Prayagraj, 36 in Varanasi, 32 in Moradabad and 29 in Agra.



--IANS

