Yogi, Akhilesh pay last respect to former UP Assembly Speaker

Lucknow, Oct 19 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday visited the residence of former Speaker, Sukhdev Rajbhar to pay last respects to the departed leader.



Rajbhar passed away on Monday evening after prolonged illness.



Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati tweeted her condolences to the bereaved family.



A large number of legislators, cutting across party lines visited the late leader's Gomti Nagar residence to pay their tributes.



The body of the late leader, according to family sources, will be taken to his home in Azamgarh and cremated in Varanasi on Wednesday.



--IANS

amita/khz/skp/