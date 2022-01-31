Yemen's Houthi claims responsibility for fresh missile attack on UAE

Sanaa, Jan 31 (IANS) Yemen's Houthi militia on Sunday midnight claimed responsibility for a fresh cross-border ballistic missile attack on the UAE.



"The armed forces will announce details of a large-scale military operation deep inside the UAE within hours," Houthi-run al-Masirah TV was quoted by Xinhua news agency.



Meanwhile, the UAE official media reported that the UAE defense ministry intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile, adding there were no reports of casualties.



This is the third Houthi cross-border missile attack against the UAE, a key member of the Saudi-led Arab coalition backing the Yemeni army, in less than two weeks.



The previous attacks killed three people and hit an oil facility in Abu Dhabi.



The Iran-backed Yemeni Houthi militia has intensified cross-border missile attacks on the UAE and Saudi Arabia after it had lost several strategic districts in central Yemen this month.



