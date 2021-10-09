Yediyurappa enjoys nail biting finish of RCB vs DC, pic goes viral

Shivamogga (Karnataka), Oct 9 (IANS) The photo of former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa watching the moments of the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals has gone viral on the social media.



Yediyurappa who is in his home town Shikaripura in Shivamogga district watched the thriller match on LCD screen sitting in his car like any other cricket-loving fan.



Yediyurappa keenly watched the nerve-racking match where Virat Kohli's men pulled off a last-ball thriller to finish off their league matches on a winning note on Friday.



Yediyurappa was engrossed in the match even as the people stood outside his car to welcome him.



Cricket fans have appreciated the spirit of veteran BJP leader who made time to watch the match even as he is very busy with political activities in the state.



--IANS

mka/skp/