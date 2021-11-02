'Ye Galiyan Ye Chaubara' motion poster marks Padmini Kolhapure's birthday

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Padmini Kolhapure celebrated her birthday on Monday and it was made all the more special as Saregama and Dhamaka Records revealed a fresh motion poster of her legendary song 'Ye Galiyan Ye Chaubara' from her film 'Prem Rog'. The actress has also lent her voice to the new version of the song.



The enthralling motion poster portrays Padmini in the company of a young girl as the imagery transforms to her holding the hand of a newly-wedded bride. The motion poster has truly galvanised the audience making everyone wonder if the song revolves around the relationship of a mother and daughter.



The song which was originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar has gained cult status over the years because of its poetry and lyrics. The song is an essential element at 'Desi' weddings as it highlights the departure of a bride from her home.



Padmini's niece Shraddha Kapoor shared the motion poster on her Instagram with a caption, "My beautiful masi and her beautiful voice!!! So excited! Coming soon!????@padminikolhapure @priyaankksharma @dhamakarecords @parasmehtaofficial #YeGalliyan"



Padmini has always been known as a powerhouse performer when it comes to acting but her vocal prowess in the reprise version of the famed track has piqued everyone's interest and music lovers can't wait to hear the actress perform the song to perfection.



--IANS

aa/kr