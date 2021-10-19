Yadadri temple needs 125 kg gold, KCR to donate 1 kg

Hyderabad, Oct 19 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday announced to donate 1 kg and 16 tolas of gold on behalf of his family for the renovated Yadadri temple, which will be thrown open to the public on March 28, 2022.



After a visit to the Sri Laxminarasimha Swamy temple, he said that 125 kg of gold is required for the gold plating of 'Vimana Gopuram' on the lines of the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh. The required gold will be purchased from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).



A minister, an MP, state legislators and leaders of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) also announced to donate 14 kg gold.



The Chief Minister said that from villages to cities, the entire Telangana society will be involved to reach the target of 125 kg gold. He revealed that many donors have come forward with the promise of donating gold.



Labour Minister Malla Reddy will donate 1 kg gold to the temple on his personal capacity, and another 1 kg from the people of his constituency in Medchal.



Nagarkunrool MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy will donate 2 kg gold, while Bhaskar Rao will give 1 kg gold on behalf of Kaveri Seeds.



Eminent seer Chinna Jeyer Swamy, who finalised the 'muhurat' for the temple reopening, has committed 1 kg gold for the temple from his 'peetham'.



MP Ranjith Reddy, MLCs K. Naveen Kumar, Shambhipur Raju, MLAs A. Gandhi, M. Hanumantha Rao, M. Krishna Rao and K.P. Vivek Anand, all from Medchal and Ranga Reddy districts, have come forward to donate 6 kg gold.



KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, said that eight days before reopening of the temple, Sudershan Yagam with 1,000 Ritwiks will be performed under the supervision of Chinna Jeeyar Swamy.



Chinna Jeeyar Swamy personally handed over the hand-written muhurat letter to the temple's executive officer, Geeta, and asked her to place the letter at the lotus feet of the deity.



The Chief Minister has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries for the reopening of the temple.



KCR on Tuesday also examined the re-construction works, the main temple and the sanctum sanctorum. He took an had aerial visit of the area to see the development works around the temple.



Endowments Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy, Vedic scholars and Archakas accorded him welcome with all temple honours. The Archakas performed a special puja at the Balalayam and gave 'prasada' to the CM and blessed him with Vedic hymns.



Later, KCR reached the main temple through the VIP entrance. He inspected the special doors of the main entrances created by the Pembarthy artisans. The CM explained to those accompanying him the significance of the sculptures engraved on the temple walls.



KCR also discussed with the officials about the construction of Gandi Cheruvu, Pushkarini, Kalyana Katta, Deekshaparula Mandapam, and Satyanarayana Vrata Mandapam etc. He shared with his cabinet colleagues as to how the reservoirs were specially made.



KCR examined the queue lines adorned with Sanku Chakra symbols, which were especially made from Indore, and the gold covering of the main entrance to the sanctum sanctorum.



The CM also inspected the Narsimha Swamy Kalyana episode drawn in Tanjore style of painting. Temple architect Ananda Sai explained to the CM the progress of works.



