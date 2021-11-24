Xiaomi MIUI crosses 500mn active users per month worldwide

Beijing, Nov 24 (IANS) Xiaomi has announced that the company's user interface (UI) 'MIUI' global monthly active users have crossed the 500 million mark.



This signifies that around 15 per cent of the world now uses a Xiaomi, Redmi, or POCO phone running MIUI, reports GizmoChina.



The company also revealed that as of 2021, there are 18.65 million new monthly active users in China and 100 million new monthly active users worldwide.



Xiaomi's founder Lei Jun recently confirmed that the next major version of the company's user interface (UI) 'MIUI 13' is on track to arrive before the end of this year.



The MIUI 13 will deliver performance and battery optimisations along with a revamped UI design, reports GSMArena.



Jun also said that the MIUI 13 will bring lots of changes that will greatly improve the user experience.



The update was earlier planned for the Mi MIX 4 release. However, the developers needed more time to improve the software.



Lei Jun also noted that the recently announced MIUI 12.5's battery optimisations is contributing to the Redmi Note 11 Pro battery life.



The company announced MIUI 12.5 Enhanced brings several performance-related tweaks.



With the update the system performance will drop by less than 5 per cent after 36 months. It will also bring Atomic or Atomized Memory features that will let a user keep more apps in the background.



