Xiaomi has sold over 240mn Redmi Note phones globally

Beijing, Oct 29 (IANS) Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has announced that the sales of the Redmi Note series smartphones have exceeded 240 million units globally..



According to GSMArena, it was 140 million in November last year and 100 million in October of 2019. In the last 5 months Xiaomi managed to sell 40 million units, which means 8 million a month on average.



The information was disclosed by Lu Weibing, Redmi's General Manager during the launch of the latest Note series -- the Redmi Note 11 series.



The Redmi Note 11 series is made up of the Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro, and Note 11 Pro+.



The two Pro models arrive with almost similar specifications, save for a few differences. They are both powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G chipset which brings 5G.



The new lineup has been launched with several upgrades to the Redmi Note 10 series such as up to 120W fast charging support and a 108MP main camera.



According to the report from Counterpoint Research, led by Xiaomi, Chinese brands captured 74 per cent share in the Indian smartphone market in the third quarter (Q3), as overall shipments declined 2 per cent (on-year) to reach over 52 million units, a new report showed on Thursday.



Xiaomi led the market with a 22 per cent shipment share while Samsung captured the second spot with a 19 per cent share.



Samsung led the mid-to upper-tier price segment (Rs 10,000-Rs 30,000) with a 25 per cent market share while OnePlus registered its highest ever shipments in India (Its Nord series cumulative shipments crossed 3 million units).



