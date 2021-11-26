Xiaomi 12 to feature curved displays, symmetrical speakers: Report

Beijing, Nov 26 (IANS) Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is planning to launch a new handset 'Xiaomi 12' by the end of this year and now a new report has claimed that it will feature curved display as well as symmetrical stereo speaker grilles.



The Xiaomi 12 will feature symmetrical stereo speaker grilles, likely on the top and bottom of each phone. The speakers on the Mi 11 and Mi 11 Ultra are placed asymmetrically - the top speaker is on the left side, the bottom one is on the right side, reports GSMArena.



The smartphone come with 100W fast charging for a large battery along with improved 50MP camera.



The vanilla model of Xiaomi 12 will feature support for 100W fast charging technology, which is unlike 120W fast charging technology that is included in Mi 10 Ultra and Mi 11T Pro among others.



The smartphone will also have a high screen-to-body ratio and a smaller punch hole for the selfie camera.



As chipmaker Qualcomm is soon expected to unveil its next flagship mobile chipset, which will be a direct successor to the Snapdragon 888, Xiaomi 12 is tipped to be the first phone to be powered by the new chip.



The new chip may come with an all-new Adreno 730 GPU, which is expected to bring significant improvements in graphics performance compared to the Adreno 660 in the Snapdragon 888 and 888+.



As per media reports, the Snapdragon 898 will probably be unveiled on November 30.



Meanwhile, Xiaomi's founder Lei Jun recently confirmed that the next major version of the company's user interface (UI) 'MIUI 13' is on track to arrive before the end of this year.



--IANS

wh/ksk/







