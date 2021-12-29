Xiaomi 12 series with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 120W fast charging launched

Beijing, Dec 29 (IANS) Xiaomi has officially launched its flagship Xiaomi 12 series of smartphones in its home country China. The lineup includes three models -- Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro, and 12X.



The new devices feature faster-charging speeds, a better camera setup on the back, improved displays and more.



Xiaomi 12 series will be available at a starting pricing of CNY 3,199 for the 12x, CNY 3,699 for the Xiaomi 12, and CNY 4,699 for the 12 Pro, reports 9To5Google.



Xiaomi 12 specifications:



Xiaomi 12 features a 6.28-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU paired with up to 12GB RAM, 256GB internal storage.



The handset runs Android 12 OS with MIUI 13 custom skin out of the box.



The handset has triple cameras on the back, with a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP telephoto lens. It has a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies.



The device houses a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging support.



Xiaomi 12 Pro specifications:



Xiaomi 12 features a large 6.73-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, centre-positioned punch-hole cutout. The handset boots Android 12 OS with MIUI 13 custom skin out of the box.



It packs a 5,000mAh battery with a 120W fast charging support.



The device has triple cameras on the back, with a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens.There is a 32MP front-facing camera.



The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU coupled with Adreno GPU. It packs up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.



Xiaomi 12X specifications:



The Xiaomi 12X features a 6.28-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.



The device packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. The rectangular rear camera module houses a 50MP primary sensor and there's a 32MP camera at the front.



