Xiaomi 12 series unlikely to feature under-display camera

Beijing, Dec 5 (IANS) Smartphone brand Xiaomi, which is expected to launch Xiaomi 12 series, might unveil the upcoming smartphone series without the under-display camera.



According to GizmoChina, Xiaomi 12 will not come with an under-display camera, instead, it will feature a punch-hole camera. Furthermore, it will be a center punch-hole screen, which is expected to bring improvements over its predecessors.



Moreover, the punch-hole screen will be present on all the three models.



A report reveals that Xiaomi took lead in mass-producing the under-display camera for the MIX 4 and it resulted in a selfie camera that wasn't up to the mark, it added.



A recent report said that the company will unveil its upcoming smartphone on December 12.



The Xiaomi 12 is said to sport a curved screen with a centre punch-hole for the selfie camera, 120 Hz refresh rate and "2K" resolution, dual speakers and a triple rear camera system with a 50 MP main sensor from Samsung or Sony.



Other possible features include 120W fast charging and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.



