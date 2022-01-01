Xiaomi 12 series units worth $283mn sold in 5 minutes: Report

Beijing, Jan 1 (IANS) Xiaomi recently launched its flagship Xiaomi 12 series smartphones in China and now a new report has claimed that the company sold 1.8 billion Yuan ($283 million) worth of units in just five minutes through both offline as well as online channels.



According to GizmoChina, Xiaomi has adopted a new strategy for its flagship lineup this year and sold a compact flagship phone for the first time in years. This compact Xiaomi 12 phone has been paired with a Pro variant and the more budget-friendly Xiaomi 12X.



The new devices feature faster-charging speeds, a better camera setup on the back, improved displays and more.



Xiaomi 12 series is priced at Yuan 3,199 for the 12x, Yuan 3,699 for the Xiaomi 12, and Yuan 4,699 for the 12 Pro.



Xiaomi 12 specifications:



Xiaomi 12 features a 6.28-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU paired with up to 12GB RAM, 256GB internal storage.



The handset runs Android 12 OS with MIUI 13 custom skin out of the box.



The handset has triple cameras on the back, with a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP telephoto lens. It has a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies.



The device houses a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging support.



Xiaomi 12 Pro specifications:



Xiaomi 12 features a large 6.73-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, centre-positioned punch-hole cutout. The handset boots Android 12 OS with MIUI 13 custom skin out of the box.



It packs a 5,000mAh battery with a 120W fast charging support.



The device has triple cameras on the back, with a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens.There is a 32MP front-facing camera.



