Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge to launch in India on Jan 6

New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) Smartphone brand Xiaomi is all set to launch new smartphone -- Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge -- that will carry support for 120W fast charging, in India on January 6.



Sandeep Sarma, the Senior Marketing Manager at Xiaomi India, shared a poster on micro-blogging site Twitter that mentioned that the 11i HyperCharge has a super bright AMOLED display that supports 1200 nits brightness.



In addition, the screen supports a full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.



The poster confirmed that the display will feature a centrally positioned punch-hole and slim bezels.



As per GizmoChina, the smartphone is expected to feature a 6.67-inch S-AMOLED display and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. For security, it will feature a side-facing fingerprint scanner.



The device will come preinstalled with MIUI 12.5 based Android 11/12 OS, the report said.



The 11i HyperCharge will be powered by the Dimensity 920 chipset. It is likely to be equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.



The smartphone is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup that will consist of a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP telemacro triple camera unit. For photography, it will feature a 16MP front-facing camera.



--IANS

