Xbox mini fridge preorders to go live in US on Oct 19

San Francisco, Oct 18 (IANS) Tech giant Microsoft has announced that the pre-orders for the Xbox mini fridge will start on Tuesday (October 19).



In the first wave of production, the Xbox "Mini Fridge" will be available at Target and on Target.com for $99.99 in the US. Customers in Canada will be able to purchase directly from the Xbox Gear Shop as part of our first wave of deliveries in December. Currently, the company has not announced whether the product will be available in India or not.



"We are working to bring the Xbox Mini Fridge to as many fans as possible and will continue to expand regional availability in 2022, pending regulatory approvals and restrictions by market," the company said in a statement.



Microsoft collaborated with Ukonic, a merchandising company on the Xbox Series X-themed mini fridge.



There are green LEDs on the top to match that of the green grill in the Series X. The front of the mini fridge includes a USB port to charge devices and comes with a DC power adapter to enable the mini fridge to work on the go.



In terms of its actual use, the fridge is pretty tiny and only holds up to 12 cans of Mountain Dew.



Last week, Xbox announced two custom Xbox Series X consoles as well as Xbox Wireless Controllers inspired by iconic characters from the game: SpongeBob SquarePants and Leonardo from "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles."



Those who are interested will have the chance to win one of the custom Xbox Series X consoles and controllers by retweeting the Xbox sweepstakes tweet until 8.00 p.m. PT on October 24.



