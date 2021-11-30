Wyndham to reach 50 hotels in India

New Delhi, Nov 30 (IANSlife) One of the world's largest hotel franchising company, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, with approximately 9,000 hotels in nearly 95 countries, continues to expand its presence in India with the addition of four new hotels under the Ramada, Howard Johnson by Wyndham, and upscale Wyndham brands in sought-after and culturally-rich destinations such as Jaipur, Varanasi, Mohali, and Udaipur.





The new properties will bring Wyndham's total number of hotels in India to 50, and they are part of the company's ongoing commitment to the sub-Indian continent's growth, with about 30 hotels in the pipeline, eight of which are anticipated to open in 2022 alone.



Indra, Panos Loupasis, Vice President Development for Middle East, Eurasia & Africa, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts EMEA, said: "One of the fastest growing economies in the world, India brings immense potential for hospitality. These four new openings represent a significant milestone in our continued growth objectives to bring even more accommodation options all across the country. We look forward to continuing our strong growth trajectory here and in the wider Indian sub-continent and making travel possible for all in such a beautiful and diverse region.



The latest additions in India include:



Wyndham Chandigarh Mohali



Opened in October, this upscale hotel offers 80 guest rooms, three on-site eateries, a full-service spa with a heated indoor pool, steam room, sauna, and fitness centre and salon. The property also features a business centre and a wide event space for up to 1,200 guests. Conveniently located within direct access to the city centre and just 11 kilometres from Chandigarh International Airport, the hotel's guests can easily reach the nearby Elante shopping mall and the 11-acre Mohali Golf Range.



Ramada by Wyndham Varanasi Katesar



Located in Varanasi, regarded as the spiritual capital and with world-renowned architecture, temples, and palaces, the 68-room hotel features a contemporary design and top-class amenities, including a gourmet restaurant and cocktail bar, and a modern spa with a swimming pool and fitness centre. The property opened earlier this month and also features four generously sized meeting rooms and access to Varanasi's business highway.



Ramada by Wyndham Jaipur North



Expected to open in December, the 107-room hotel will be the perfect getaway to experience Jaipur's colourful architecture, impressive City Palace, old bazaars, and Hawa Mahal, offering guests easy access to Jaipur Airport and the modern city centre. The hotel will boast a spa, an outdoor pool, a gourmet restaurant, and a seasonal rooftop overlooking the city. In addition, It will offer ample event space, including four meeting rooms and a theatre, to accommodate over 400 guests.



Howard Johnson by Wyndham Udaipur Roop Nagar



Expected to open by the end of the year, the contemporary, 94-room hotel features a wellness spa facility and a rooftop infinity pool overlooking Udaipur, also known as the "City of Lakes". Ideal for business travellers, the hotel offers an impressive business centre, meeting rooms, and banquet halls measuring more than 3,000 square feet. This amenity-rich hotel is perfectly positioned to explore one of India's most popular cities, with easy access to the World Heritage Site of Udaipur Palace, Lake Pichola, and Fateh Sagar Lake, which boast panoramic views of the Aravalli Mountain Ranges.



