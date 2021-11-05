WTT Contender Lasko: Manika in quarters, Sathiyan loses

Lasko (Slovenia), Nov 5 (IANS) India had a mixed day at the WTT Contender Laško 2021, as Manika Batra reached the women's singles quarter-finals while G Sathiyan lost in the men's singles quarter-finals at Lasko, Slovenia on Friday.



Manika, who defeated Tatiana Kukulkova of Slovakia in the previous round, got the better of Daria Trigolos of Belarus 3-1 in a second-round clash while Sathiyan lost to Sweden's Jon Perssson 1-3 in the men's singles.



Manika, the world No. 58, defeated her Belarus player 11-8, 8-11, 12-10, 11-4 on Table 2 at Sports Hall Tri Lilije. Manika, who had won the mixed doubles crown with Sathiyan in the World Table Tennis tour event in Budapest in August. Sathiyan and Manika Batra lost their opening mixed team match in straight games to C'ina's Wang Chuqin and Wang Yidi.



And on Friday, Sathiyan's campaign came to an end in men's singles too as he lost to Jon Persson of Sweden 5-11, 11-9, 8-11, 10-12 in a Round of 16 match.



Meanwhile, Manika also reached the semi-finals in the women's doubles section partnering with Archana Girish Kamath. they had defeated Lucia Gauthier and Audrey Zarif 3-2. The Indians went ahead twice but could not seal the match as they were taken to the decider before winning 11-6, 8-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-8 to reach the last-four stage.



--IANS



bsk