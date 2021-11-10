Wrestler Nisha Dahiya releases video after death news, says she is fine

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Indian wrestler Nisha Dahiya has released a video on social media and said the news that she and her brother were shot dead by unknown assailants was fake.



In the video, with Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik by her side, Nisha said that she is in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, for the senior national wrestling championships.



"Hello, my name is Nisha. I have come to play Senior Nationals in Gonda and I am completely fine. This is fake news. I am completely fine," she said.



Earlier on Wednesday, there were reports that Nisha and her brother had been shot dead by unknown assailants in Haryana's Sonipat. It was also reported that her mother, too, got injured in the firing. However, the grappler rubbished all these reports.



Later, Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik tweeted a picture with Nisha and wrote; "She is alive".



--IANS

cs