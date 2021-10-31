WR suburban trains in Mumbai get LCD TVs to beam infotainment

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Hoping to lighten and brighten up the mood of millions of daily commuters, the Western Railway has for the first time installed LCD TV screens on a few suburban trains, an official said here on Sunday.



The WR has operationalised the TVs in eight of the proposed 20 suburban trains (rakes) which will fetch a 'non-fare revenue' of Rs 65 lakh per annum.



The contract has been awarded to Digitech Engineers and Computech Private Ltd., for five years and the WR will earn around Rs 3.45 crore through it, said WR Chief Spokesperson Sumit Thakur.



"This is the first time that an EMU rake is fitted with such 24" LCD screens which will display commercial advertisements, as well as railway and public-related information to the commuters," said Thakur.



It will aid as another medium of railways to reach messages to the people and add to the aesthetics of the coach while enhancing the travel experience of the commuters.



Currently, the feedback from commuters in the initial runs has been very positive, said Thakur.



