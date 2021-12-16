Would want PLI for railway manufacturers, level playing field in budget: Alstom India

Chennai, Dec 16 (IANS) Introducing productivity linked incentives for railway manufacturers and exporters, measures promoting energy efficient and carbon technologies, and promoting a level playing field for original domestic as well as foreign companies are some of the budget expectations of Alstom India.



"Introducing production linked incentives for railway manufacturers and exporters promoting Make in India would be encouraging while also fast-tracking the implementation of projects and supporting the manufacturing ecosystem," Alain Spohr, Managing Director, Alstom India and South Asia told IANS as the expectations in the 2022 Union Budget.



"Certainty in policy and adequate government support for project execution can vastly improve private investment in the sector," he added.



Spohr also hoped the central government will further improve on the ease of doing business in India as there is a huge potential for growth.



"With the ambition to become the largest green railways in the world moving towards becoming a 'net zero carbon emission', we are hopeful that measures to promote energy efficient and carbon-friendly technologies, processes and practices will feature in the upcoming budget," he said.



According to him, promoting a level playing field for original domestic as well as foreign companies, which have invested substantially in India and contribute towards economic growth, will attract additional investments into the country.



The government must consider supporting companies that are significantly invested in India, conducting cutting-edge R&D and executing large railway development projects to come forward and make India an export hub, said Spohr.



An enhanced capital outlay to encourage railway modernisation plans for creation of infrastructure as well as replacing railway passenger and freight fleets would be ideal.



Special emphasis on multi-modal connectivity with enhanced opportunities under PPP mode is expected to boost activity in this sector.



"We are expecting additional support for introduction of new technologies such as Metro Lite and Metro Neo for promoting mobility in Tier II & III cities," he remarked.



