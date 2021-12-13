Would love to see Cameron Green being given the new ball: Damien Fleming

Adelaide, Dec 13 (IANS) Former Australian pace bowler Damien Fleming has said that looking at Cameron Green's "picture-perfect outswinger" he could be fast emerging as the candidate for the new ball.



Green, the youngest member in Australia's XI at 22 years of age, gave a glimpse of the things to come when he came up with a highly-impressive performance in the opening Ashes Test at The Gabba, claiming the wicket of Ollie Pope for 35 in the first innings and then taking 2/23, including the prized scalp of England skipper Joe Root, in the second innings.



Australia defeated the tourists by nine wickets in the opening Test of the five-match series.



While Green was impressive with the bat in his debut series versus India last season, averaging over 30 with the bat at No.6, he was a bit disappointing with the ball. But all that changed in the Brisbane Test where his outswingers seemed unplayable at times.



"With an 85-over ball he bowls a picture-perfect outswinger to the number one batsman in the world and nicks him off," Fleming told SEN Breakfast on Monday.



"I actually would have kept Green with the new ball. "6'7 over 140 kilometres an hour and he bowls an outswinger. I don't think we used him well last year, we bowled him with an old ball and he was generally told to bowl short.



"You can fill a role doing that but his big X-Factor is he's got the outswinger and we know that's deadly, particularly at the top level," added Fleming, who played 20 Tests and 88 ODIs, taking over 200 wickets in the two formats.



--IANS



akm/