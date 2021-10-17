Violence On Hindus Continues In Bangladesh

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): Following the vandalism that took place in Bangladesh, West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held protest rallies across the state.

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, in a note urged all the party leaders, including MPs and MLAs, to take part in the statewide protest to condemn the incidents in Bangladesh that claimed at least two lives.

Notably, a day after ISKCON temple in Bangladesh was vandalized and houses were looted, another temple in Feni district of Bangladesh was also set ablaze by a frenzied crowd. People and the residents of the temple were seen running away to save their lives.

West Bengal BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said that the Hindus are always heckled in Bangladesh and also alleged that on the contrary, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee is giving shelter to ‘infiltrators’ from across the border.

“The Hindus, just to save their lives, had shifted to India and those who had stayed back were heckled. Had it mosques, instead of temples, being vandalized then the TMC would have protested and taken out candle marches,” said Bhattacharya.

Incidentally, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh took to Twitter and posted videos saying that a Durga idol at Midnapore was also vandalized.

“Those who are concerned about the mob attack on #DurgaPuja in Bangladesh, are they aware that here, in West Bengal East Medinipur district’s Egra Central Bus Stand’s Durga Puja also encountered similar violence as in Bangladesh?” wrote Ghosh.

Questioning that West Bengal is moving towards Bangladesh, Ghosh claimed that to bury the incident, state police and administration reached there and arranged for a hurried idol immersion.

Meanwhile, protesting in front of the Bangladesh High Commission in Kolkata, ISKCON Kolkata vice-president Radharaman Das said that the United Nations should immediately send their representatives as the devotees of ISKCON are still living in ‘fear’.