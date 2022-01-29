US Believes China Wants De-escalation In Ukraine Crisis To Avoid Negative Impact On Its Interests

The United States believes China prefers de-escalation in Ukraine because of the possibility of a conflict in Europe could have a negative impact on its interests, Sputnik reported citing a senior US administration official as saying on Friday."I would certainly suggest that it's not in China's interest to see a conflict in this situation, not just because of the Olympics but I think more broadly the impact of a devastating conflict in Europe would have on China's interests all over the world," the Russian News Agency quoted the US official as saying."We hope China will be speaking to these principles, the importance of upholding these principles to the path of diplomacy on Monday as well," the official said. The United Nations Security Council will hold a special meeting to address the situation over Ukraine on Monday. However, Russia has criticized the US-requested meeting, calling it a "PR stunt," Sputnik reported."The US has been engaged in very active talks with China on a range of issues, but particularly on Russia and Ukraine recently," the official said.The US and its allies have accused Russia of amassing troops and military equipment in preparation for an invasion of Ukraine. Washington has threatened massive sanctions should Russia decide to advance on Ukraine, Sputnik reported.It further reported that Russia has repeatedly rejected the accusations, saying that it has the right to move its troops within its sovereign territory and is not planning to attack any country. Moscow views the allegations as a pretext for the deployment of NATO military equipment close to Russian borders. —ANI